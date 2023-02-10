JUST IN
Nord Stream blasts done by CIA, says investigative journalist
Catastrophic earthquakes further worsen Turkey's already stressed economy
Kim Jong Un Shows off daughter, nuclear missiles at North Korean parade
Pakistani Taliban refutes former Pak PM Imran Khan's assassination claims
In final stages of negotiations with IMF on bailout package: SL President
Earthquake hits Indonesia, killing 4 people as restaurant collapses
Oil prices steady as optimism over recovering Chinese demand offset by US
Lupin bags gets approval from USFDA to market generic product in America
Singapore to scrap Covid-19 border safety measures from Monday as cases dip
Online petition launched to extend H-1B visa holders' grace period
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Nord Stream blasts done by CIA, says investigative journalist
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Death toll from devastating earthquakes reaches 21,000 in Turkey, Syria

The death toll from the earthquakes climbed to 17,674 in Turkey, with 72,879 injuries, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Thursday

Topics
earthquakes | Turkey | Syria

IANS  |  Ankara/Damascus 

Earthquake, Turkey earthquake
Photo: ANI Twitter

The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria four days ago has surpassed 21,000, according to latest data released by authorities and rescuers.

The death toll from the earthquakes climbed to 17,674 in Turkey, with 72,879 injuries, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Thursday.

In Syria, 1,678 people were killed in government-held areas, and the death toll in the opposition-held region stood at 2,190, according to media reports.

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Turkey's southern province of Kahramanmaras at 4:17 a.m. local time, followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake a few minutes later in the country's southern province of Gaziantep and a magnitude 7.6 earthquake at 1:24 p.m. local time in Kahramanmaras province, Xinhua news agency reported.

International search and rescue teams, including an 82-member Chinese rescue team that arrived in Turkey on Wednesday, rushed to the quake-impacted zone to assist in rescue efforts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on earthquakes

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 08:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.