Two JeM militants arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district

Two Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants were arrested in a joint operation by the security forces in district of on Thursday.

Police sources said that acting on a tip off, security forces jointly carried out an operation in the border district during which two JeM militants were arrested.

"One AK-47 rifle, one AK magazine, two grenades, 30 AK rounds and cash worth Rs 7 lakh were recovered from their possessions.

"Further investigation is on", police sources added.

--IANS

