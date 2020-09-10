Two JeM militants arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district

-
Two Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants were arrested in a joint operation by the security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
Police sources said that acting on a tip off, security forces jointly carried out an operation in the border Kupwara district during which two JeM militants were arrested.
"One AK-47 rifle, one AK magazine, two grenades, 30 AK rounds and cash worth Rs 7 lakh were recovered from their possessions.
"Further investigation is on", police sources added.
IANS
