Two JeM militants arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district

Two Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants were arrested in a joint operation by the security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday

IANS  |  Srinagar 

An army jawan takes position during an attack on army camp at Langate in Kupwara. (Photo: Twitter/@ANI_news)
Representative image

Two Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants were arrested in a joint operation by the security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Police sources said that acting on a tip off, security forces jointly carried out an operation in the border Kupwara district during which two JeM militants were arrested.

"One AK-47 rifle, one AK magazine, two grenades, 30 AK rounds and cash worth Rs 7 lakh were recovered from their possessions.

"Further investigation is on", police sources added.

--IANS

sq/sdr/

First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 12:52 IST

