Two Muzaffarnagar distilleries produce 11.08 cr litre wine since Apr 2020

-
ALSO READ
Muzaffarnagar riots: Court acquits 6 accused of promoting religious enmity
Govt willing to talk to farmers, says Muzaffarnagar BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan
Liquor makers object to Delhi govt's excise policy recommendations
Twitter names resident grievance officer, publishes report under IT rules
Delhi's amended excise rules allow home delivery of Indian, foreign liquor
-
Two distilleries - Mansurpur and Triveni Alco - have produced 11.08 crore litre of wine since April 2020, and the Uttar Pradesh government received Rs 2,826 crore in revenue from them.
According to district excise officer Uday Prakash Singh, the two distilleries - Mansurpur and Triveni Alco - have produced 11.08 crore litre of wine between April 1, 2020, and July 25, 2021.
Singh said Mansurpur distillery alone has produced over 10.59 crore litre of wine in the mentioned period, while Triveni Alco's output was 48.78 lakh litre.
The state government has received revenue of Rs 2,826 crore from these two distilleries in the Muzaffarnagar district.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU