Two Muzaffarnagar distilleries produce 11.08 cr litre wine since Apr 2020

Two - Mansurpur and Triveni Alco - have produced 11.08 crore litre of wine since April 2020, and the Uttar Pradesh government received Rs 2,826 crore in revenue from them.

According to district excise officer Uday Prakash Singh, the two - Mansurpur and Triveni Alco - have produced 11.08 crore litre of wine between April 1, 2020, and July 25, 2021.

Singh said Mansurpur distillery alone has produced over 10.59 crore litre of wine in the mentioned period, while Triveni Alco's output was 48.78 lakh litre.

The state government has received revenue of Rs 2,826 crore from these two in the Muzaffarnagar district.

