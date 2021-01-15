Two-wheelers without rear-view mirrors to face action: Delhi traffic police

-
ALSO READ
Delhi: Police team for checking Covid norm violations withdrawn from task
Traffic on Delhi's Ashram Chowk towards Bhogal to be affected for 3 days
Now, Delhi Traffic Police won't issue challans for Covid-19 rule violations
No entry to Delhi's Connaught Place for motorists on New Year's Eve
Farmers' protest enters 8th day, affecting traffic on Delhi border areas
-
Two-wheeler riders driving without rear-view mirrors in west Delhi will have to face action as the traffic police has launched a special drive to create awareness about its importance to keep riders safe and prevent accidents, officials said on Friday.
The special drive will be conducted in west Delhi from January 13-23 under which people are being educated about the importance of rear-view mirror usage and rear seat belt in order to stay safe and prevent accidents, they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic- Western Range) Prashant Gautam said he observed that the absence of rear view mirror or not wearing rear seat belts had resulted in serious injuries and fatalities during an accidents.
"So to create awareness and educate people about their importance to prevent any loss of lives in case of an accident, we decided to launch a special drive," he said.
An official order from Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Western Range stated that driving without a rear-view mirror is not only "irresponsible" but also "dangerous" since it blocks a significant field of view of the driver, causing collisions with the faster moving vehicles from behind.
"There is also very little compliance with provisions for use of rear-seat belts in cars. This is reflective of the poor awareness among riders on this crucial safety measure.
"There are already provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 for both these issues," he stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU