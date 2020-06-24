UAE says specific approval needed to take Vande Bharat flights to Dubai

The government has informed that travel on flights to Dubai will be restricted to those having specific approval from its government

Indian permanent residents and work permit holders will therefore need to take specific approval from the foreign ministry or its embassy to travel to the country, the airline said today.

citizens and permanent residents are being allowed to return to Dubai from June 23. which is operating repatriation flights under the mission had asked General Civil Aviation Authority of the UAE for permission to carry passengers from India.

The airline said as per GCAA guidelines transportation of passengers (UAE Nationals and non–UAE Nationals) to United Arab Emirates on the repatriation flights is not allowed.

These curbs come amid growing pressure on the Indian government to allow foreign airlines to carry passengers from India.

"We are still awaiting clarity from the UAE authorities. As of now we are not seeing any bookings," an source said.

"All passengers need to comply with the quarantine and Covid-19 test requirements as per the preventive and the precautionary measures required by the appropriate health authorities," Air India said.

Separately the Indian government has revised norms for charter flights to repatriate Indians from overseas. Under the new norms airlines will have to secure approvals from respective state governments for the charter flights. "

Until now airlines would apply to the local embassy. The ministry of external affairs would coordinate with the states and give its clearance for the charter based on state's consent. Subsequently an airline would apply to the DGCA. Now the airlines have an added responsibility of securing state approvals too," an airline source said.