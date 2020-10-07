UGC declares 24 universities as fake; maximum from UP followed by Delhi

-
ALSO READ
SC refuses to entertain plea seeking BCI, UGC to give time for fee payment
Final year university exams to be held by Sept end: Haryana CMO
SC asks CBSE, UGC to ensure admission of students giving compartment exams
First-year classes for session 2020-21 to begin from November 1: UGC
Academic sessions can be started from Sept, take exams online: UGC panels
-
The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday announced a list of 24 "self-styled, unrecognised institutions" in the country, terming them as "fake" with the maximum of them operating from Uttar Pradesh followed by Delhi.
"Students and public are informed that currently 24 self-styled, unrecognised institutions are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, which have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.
While eight of these universities are from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi has seven, and Odisha and West Bengal two each.
Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Maharashtra have one such fake university each.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU