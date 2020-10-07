Maharashtra govt to get Disha Bill cleared in next session: Deshmukh

-
-
The Maharashtra government will
get Disha Bill cleared in the next session of the state legislature to provide "big" security cover to women, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said.
The draft in this regard has been finalised and the government will incorporate more suggestions from women and experts on the issue, Deshmukh was quoted as saying in an official statement.
He made the remarks during a meeting held with women leaders at Sahyadri Guest House here on Tuesday, it said.
The meeting was attended by ministers of state for home Satej Patil and Shambhuraj Desai, NCP MP Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena legislator Manisha Kayande and others.
Deputy Chairperson of State Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe took part in the meeting via a digital platform, the statement said.
"A big safety cover is being prepared for mothers and sisters. Its draft has been finalised. More suggestions from mothers, sisters and experts will be incorporated into it.
"The government will get the Disha Bill passed during the next session of the legislature," the statement quoted Deshmukh as saying.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government formed last year had earlier talked about bringing a law on the lines of the "Disha Act" of Andhra Pradesh to expedite trials of crimes against women.
The Andhra Pradesh government had enacted the Disha Act in the aftermath of the gruesome rape and murder of a veterinararian in Hyderabad late last year, to ensure speedy investigation and trial of sexual assault cases.
