UK records another 10,972 coronavirus cases as 15 million vaccinated

Another 10,972 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,038,078, according to official figures released.
The country also reported another 258 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 117,166. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.
Meanwhile, more than 15 million people of the most vulnerable groups in Britain have received a first dose of a coronavirus jab, according to the latest official figures.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the latest development of the country's vaccine rollout as an "extraordinary feat".
"In England, I can tell you we have now offered jabs to everyone in the first four priority groups, the people most likely to be severely ill from coronavirus, hitting the first target we set ourselves," said Johnson in a video posted on Twitter.
The vaccines had been "delivered by the most extraordinary army of vaccinators who have jabbed like there's no tomorrow", Johnson said.
Also on Sunday, Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi tweeted that the government would "not rest" until the vaccine was offered to all over-50s by the end of April. Britain aims to offer all adults their first dose by autumn.
England is currently under the third national lockdown since outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.
--IANS
int/
