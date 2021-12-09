UN chief saddened by death of General Rawat, expresses condolences

-
ALSO READ
CDS Bipin Rawat among 13 dead in chopper crash in Tamil Nadu
Coonoor crash grim reminder of similar accident in J&K's Poonch in 1963
CDS Rawat, his wife, 11 others killed as IAF chopper crashes in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi expresses anguish over demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat
Chopper crash: Heard a loud sound, copter was in flames, says eyewitness
-
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply saddened by the death of General Bipin Rawat and expressed his heartfelt condolences on Wednesday to the families of the deceased in the helicopter crash in the Nilgiri Hills.
Guterres expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and to the people and government of India, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN chief, reported Xinhua.
Rawat served the United Nations with distinction and his work was fully appreciated, he said.
He was brigade commander of the North Kivu Brigade of the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2008 and 2009.
Rawat, chief of defense staff of the Indian Armed Forces, and 11 other people, including his wife and his defense assistant, were killed in the helicopter crash in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, reported Xinhua.
Sixty-three-year-old Rawat took charge as India's first chief of defense staff on December 31, 2019, after serving as the army chief for a full three-year term. CDS Rawat was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978.
The sad news was confirmed by Indian Air Force on Wednesday through their Twitter handle that read, "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident."
The helicopter crashed around noon shortly after it took off from the Air Force base in Sulur, Coimbatore, for Wellington in the Nilgiri Hills.
The General was heading to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course on Wednesday.
A veteran of counterinsurgency warfare, CDS Rawat served in the most difficult terrains including northern and eastern commands.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU