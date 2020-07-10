UN Secretary-General praises India over work in field of renewable energy

-
ALSO READ
Recession risk calls for joint response, says UN chief Antonio Guterres
US, EU, India among 'big emitters', must lead way on climate action: UN
Spain's Solarpack Corp quotes lowest tariff of Rs 2.36/unit for solar power
UN thanks India for being 4th nation to pay full budget assessments in time
Covid-19 gives 'window' into how bio-terrorist attack may unfold: UN chief
-
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has lauded India for its work in the field of renewable energy.
Speaking at International Energy Agency Clean Energy Transition Summit, the UN Secretary General stated that "solar auctions have seen popularity amidst the height of the pandemic" and noted that "India serves as good example".
The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York tweeted a 13-second video of the UN Secretary General and wrote: "Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaking at the #IEASummit said - "The seeds of change are there. Renewable energy is the only energy source expected to grow in 2020. Solar auctions have seen popularity amidst the height of the pandemic. India serves as a good example".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last year in September inaugurated a 50 kilowatt 'Gandhi Solar Park' at the Headquarters of the United Nations.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU