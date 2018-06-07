Underworld don Abu Salem sent to jail for 7 years in an extortion case

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A Delhi court today sentenced gangster Abu Salem to seven years rigorous imprisonment for demanding Rs 5 crore as protection money from a Delhi-based businessman in 2002.

The court passed the order after hearing arguments on sentence by the prosecution and the defence lawyers. It had convicted Salem in the case on May 26.

In the extortion case lodged in Delhi, it was alleged that Salem had demanded Rs 5 crore as protection money from businessman Ashok Gupta, a resident of Greater Kailash in south Delhi, in 2002.
First Published: Thu, June 07 2018. 16:12 IST

