Union Cabinet approves adoption of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet approves J&K Official Languages Bill to include Kashmiri, Dogri
Sikhs demand inclusion of Punjabi as official language in Jammu and Kashmir
SC refuses to entertain plea against 100% domicile quota in Jammu & Kashmir
Package to Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh to empower 1 million women: Amit Shah
Jammu and Kashmir reports 546 new Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 36,377
-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the adoption of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, a government spokesperson said.
Briefing the press after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the move will help establish all the three tiers of grassroots-level democracy in Jammu and Kashmir like in other parts of the country.
The three-tier system was not available in Jammu and Kashmir in the "pre-370 period", Javadekar said, referring to Article 370 of the Constitution that was abrogated last year. The article gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
The promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jammu and Kashmir and Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament now stands redeemed, he said.
This will help the people of Jammu and Kashmir elect their representatives at the village, block and district levels, he said.
According to the minister, the process for local body polls would start soon.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU