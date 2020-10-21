JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Lockdowns a crude tool for nations to fight Covid-19 but they are justified
Business Standard

Ahead of festive season, Tami Nadu allows shops to remain open till 10 pm

Barring shops located in full containment zones, all others could function up to10 pm by following the Standard Operating Procedure to prevent the spread of Covid-19

Topics
Tamil Nadu | festive season | Retail stores

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

SHOPPING, ESSENTIAL, LOCKDOWN, coronavirus, people, sales, growth, market, shops

All shops, restaurants and

commercial complexes in Tamil Nadu would be allowed to function till 10 pm from Thursday in view of the coming festive season and to facilitatefurther economic recovery, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said, easing coronavirus-induced curbs further.

Barring shops located in full containment zones, all others could function up to10 pm by following the Standard Operating Procedure to prevent the spread ofCOVID-19, Palaniswami said in an official release on Wednesday.

Shops are presently allowed to remain open till 9 pm.

Considering the upcoming festival season, and the necessity of facilitatingfurther economic recovery, "vegetable shops,groceries, restaurants, and all shops including tea stalls and commercial complexes are permitted to function till 10 pm from October 22," the Chief Minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, October 21 2020. 16:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.