JUST IN
India agrees to Russia operating more flights connecting 2 countries
Oppn parties to attend meeting on Monday to discuss strategy for debates
Need of complete sensitivity towards dignity of women in media: President
India, France conduct maritime partnership exercise in Arabian Sea
Delhi govt to add 100 electric buses to DTC fleet by April first week
Simpliwork to invest Rs 750 crore to expand flex workspace portfolio
Cough and cold cases up 40%, say NCR docs as they prepare for H3N2
UP Council schools to be upgraded with Rs 1,000 cr: CM Yogi Adityanath
Same-sex marriage not in sync with Indian societal morality, ethos: Govt
Government to fall short on tax collection target of Rs 30.43 trn in FY23
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Simpliwork to invest Rs 750 crore to expand flex workspace portfolio
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India, France conduct maritime partnership exercise in Arabian Sea

The seamless conduct of the exercise reaffirmed the interoperability and high level of cooperation between the two navies

Topics
India | France

ANI  General News 

Indian Navy
Representative Image

Indian Navy's indigenously built guided missile frigate, INS Sahyadri participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with French Navy (FN) ships FS Dixmude, a Mistral Class Amphibious Assault Ship and FS La Fayette, a La Fayette Class Frigate, in the Arabian Sea.

The partnership exercise was conducted on March 10-11.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the exercise witnessed a wide spectrum of evolutions at sea which included cross-deck landings, boarding exercises and seamanship evolutions. The seamless conduct of the exercise reaffirmed the interoperability and high level of cooperation between the two navies.

INS Sahyadri is fitted with state-of-the art weapons and sensors, which makes her capable of detecting and neutralising air, surface and sub-surface threats. The ship is a part of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam, under the operational control of FOCinC (East), said the Defence Ministry statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 16:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU