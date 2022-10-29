Union government is working on providing one million jobs: PM Modi

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government was working on providing ten lakh jobs.
In a video message for a 'Rozgar Mela' (employment fair) organized by the Gujarat government here, he also said that the number of government jobs for the youth will rise.
This kind of Rozgar Melas will continue to be organised at the national and state levels in the coming months," the prime minister said.
"The Central government is working on providing ten lakh jobs, the states and Union territories are also getting associated with the campaign. The number of government jobs given to the youth will rise significantly, he said.
First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 19:20 IST
