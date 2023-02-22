Union law minister Rijiju lauds use of AI to transcribe SC proceedings

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday lauded Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud's initiative to use artificial intelligence (AI) for live transcription of proceedings.

In a first, the top court started using AI and Natural Language Processing technology for live transcription of its hearings on an experimental basis from Tuesday.

"Honble Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud has taken a great initiative in the by using AI to transcribe hearings," Rijiju tweeted.

He said the officially publishes the transcript of the Constitution Bench proceedings.

The live transcription has been launched in the court room of CJI Chandrachud.

Rijiju has been pushing for the use of AI in the judicial system as well as arbitration proceedings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)