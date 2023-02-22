PM praises railways for 100% electrification of broad guage routes in UP

-
ALSO READ
Railways on fast track to achieve its 100% electrification target by 2024
New bus routes going to be big relief to city commuters: Kailash Gahlot
Railways to roll out hydrogen-powered trains on heritage routes by Dec 2023
Railways earns Rs 191,162 cr revenue in FY23; Rs 41k cr more than last year
IRCTC cancels 194 trains today: Check your train status for Sept 7 here
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed happiness over 100 percent electrification of broad gauge rail network in Uttar Pradesh.
The railways achieved a significant milestone on Tuesday by completing the electrification of all broad guage routes in Uttar Pradesh with the completion of the Subhagpur-Pachperwa Broad Gauge (BG) route in North Eastern Railway.
"Very good!", the prime minister posted in response to a tweet by the Railway Ministry, declaring the 100 percent electrification of broad gauge rail network in the state.
With this, the Railways has completed electrification of broad guage routes in six railway zones namely East Coast Railway, North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway, Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway and West Central Railway.
Also, Highly Utilized Network (HUN-5) of Jhansi-Muzzaffarpur-Katni is fully electrified now.
This will improve connectivity between Jhansi-Lucknow-Barabanki-Burhwal, Gonda-Anandnagar-Gorakhpur-Valmikinagar-Sugauli, Muzzaffarpur-Bachwara and Narkatiyaganj-Raxual-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga-Samastipur, Sitamarhi-Muzzaffarpur-Hazipur including Bhatni-VaranasiNaini(Allahabad)-Manikpur-Satna-Katni and Chhapra-Varanasi.
"With 85 per cent route kilometre electrified, Indian Railways is rapidly progressing to accomplish Mission 100 percent electrification and become the largest green railway network in the world," the Railways said in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 21:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU