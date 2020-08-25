Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan admitted in hospital, condition stable

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan, who is hospitalised due to heart and kidney problems, is said to be stable. Sources said that he may be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after routine checkup.

Paswan has been admitted to Fortis Escort Hospital in Delhi since Sunday.

Sources said that Paswan went to the hospital for routine checkup, is interacting with his personal staff over phone and gave them the necessary instructions.

Paswan is already suffering from kidney and heart problems and has been undergoing treatment for a long time.

patron is one of the senior most ministers in the Modi government. Last year, he handed over the command of the party to his son Chirag Paswan. has been very active in implementing the free grain distribution scheme run by his ministry during the Corona period.

