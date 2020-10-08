Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan dies days after heart surgery in Delhi

Union Minister died on Thursday after a heart surgery in a Delhi hospital earlier. He was 74.

Chirag Paswan, son of the veteran Bihar leader, wrote about his father's death on Twitter. ”Papa, you are no longer in this world but wherever you are I know you are with me,” he said.



पापा....अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।

Paswan was part of every Union Cabinet after 1996, except for the second United Progress Alliance government in 2009. Paswan started his political career in 1969, when he was elected to the Bihar assembly on the Samyukta Socialist Party ticket. He was jailed during the 1975 Emergency, and made his way into record books in the elections held in 1977, when he won from the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar with the highest margin ever, said an article in NDTV.com in 2014.