Pre-fab houses in Joshimath ready for allocation to displaced families

-
ALSO READ
Joshimath land subsidence: 863 buildings with cracks identified so far
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami visits Joshimath to assess situation
Uttarakhand CM Dhami arrives in Joshimath to inspect 'sinking' town
Joshimath 'sinking': Admin asks residents to move to relief centres
Uttarakhand: Chamoli DM inspects landslide-affected areas in Joshimath
-
The construction of model pre-fabricated houses being built on the horticulture department land for displaced families in Uttarakhand's subsidence-hit Joshimath is now complete, an official said on Saturday
While three model pre-fabricated houses have been built on the horticulture department's land, two out of the total 15 being built in Dhaak village, around 10 km from the town, are also ready, Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said after visiting the two sites on Saturday.
Officials have been asked to start allocating the finished houses among the affected families, he said.
The implementing agency in Dhaak village has been told to finish the construction of the remaining houses which are in the last stages of construction, the DM said.
Meanwhile, distribution of compensation among the affected families which began on Friday is also in progress with more than Rs 1.1 crore paid as compensation to the affected house owners so far, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 19:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU