Business Standard

Pre-fab houses in Joshimath ready for allocation to displaced families

The implementing agency in Dhaak village has been told to finish the construction of the remaining houses which are in the last stages of construction, the DM said

Topics
Uttarakhand

Press Trust of India  |  Gopeshwar 

Joshimath
Cracks are appered in a hotel, in land subsidence affected area in Joshimath | PTI photo

The construction of model pre-fabricated houses being built on the horticulture department land for displaced families in Uttarakhand's subsidence-hit Joshimath is now complete, an official said on Saturday

While three model pre-fabricated houses have been built on the horticulture department's land, two out of the total 15 being built in Dhaak village, around 10 km from the town, are also ready, Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said after visiting the two sites on Saturday.

Officials have been asked to start allocating the finished houses among the affected families, he said.

The implementing agency in Dhaak village has been told to finish the construction of the remaining houses which are in the last stages of construction, the DM said.

Meanwhile, distribution of compensation among the affected families which began on Friday is also in progress with more than Rs 1.1 crore paid as compensation to the affected house owners so far, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 19:38 IST

