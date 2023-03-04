Indian Railways to launch Bharat Gaurav train to northeast on March 21

-
ALSO READ
Nagaland Assembly elections: A look at key issues dominating state
As Nagaland heads for Assembly polls in 2023, solution eludes peace talks
President Murmu flags off first Kolkata-Agartala express train from Tripura
Votes set to be counted in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland today
Ahead of assembly elections, police beefed up security across Nagaland
-
The Indian Railways is set to launch its first Bharat Gaurav train to the northeast on March 21 which will offer passengers a tour of the region, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement on Saturday.
The 15-day tour will cover Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya.
"The much sought-after train tour 'North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati' is ready to depart on March 21, 2023 from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on a 14 nights/15 days itinerary.
"State-of-the-art Deluxe AC Tourist Train with AC I & AC II class will accommodate total 156 tourists," the statement said.
The places which will be covered as part of the tour are Guwahati, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Kaziranga in Assam; Unakoti, Agartala and Udaipur in Tripura; Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland; and Shillong and Cherapunji in Meghalaya.
Tourists can also board or deboard at Delhi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Itawah, Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi railway stations.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has also tied up with payment gateways Paytm and Razorpay for providing EMI payment option to the customers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 19:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU