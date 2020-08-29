Unlock 4: Metro services from Sept 7; schools, colleges to remain closed

A nationwide to contain the spread of the will be limited to containment zones and will resume in a phased manner from September 7, said the central government on Saturday

Authorities shall not impose any local (State/ District/ sub-division/City/ village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government, said the Union Home Ministry in a statement.

Social, academic, sports, religious and other functions will be allowed with a limit of 100 people. Schools, colleges, swimming pools and indoor theatres will remain closed. The guidelines are part a new phase called "Unlock 4" and they will be in effect till September 30.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open air theatre) and similar places will continue to remain shut.

International is also not allowed.