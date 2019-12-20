Unnao rape: Kuldeep Sengar sentenced to life imprisonment by Delhi court

-
A Delhi court today sentenced expelled BJP MLA, Kuldeep Singh Sengar to life in prison for abducting and raping a minor in Unnao in 2017. The court had found him guilty on Monday, December 16.
The court on August 9 had charged the four-time MLA under Sections 120 b (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage), 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Sengar, who represents the Bangarmau seat in the Uttar Pradesh state Assembly, was arrested on April 13, 2018.
The BJP was forced to expel him from the party following widespread outrage across the country.
