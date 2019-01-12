Unpredictable weather, dwindling catch drive fishermen into choppy waters

The calm coastal line at Kakdwip fishing harbour defies the ferocity of the sea it limits. It also defies the anguish of Drubadi Das, who lost her husband to a sea storm. A year back, the trawler in which Das’s husband had gone out fishing along with 10 other men in the deep seas of the Bay of Bengal tumbled when it was struck by cyclonic winds.

The fishermen got entangled in their own fishing nets in the rough waters and died. Das now single-handedly sustains her six children by weaving fishing nets. In the last six months, 37 fishermen have lost their lives while fishing in ...