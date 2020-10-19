UP attracted highest number of domestic tourists in 2019: Official

-
Uttar Pradesh attracted the highest number of domestic tourists in the country in 2019 with a share of 23.1 per cent travellers visiting the state, an official statement said Monday.
According to the Indian Tourist Statistics 2020, 53,58,55,162 domestic tourists visited the state in 2019. The state bagged the third spot in terms of the arrival of foreign tourists. As many as 47,45,181 foreign tourists visited UP in the same year, it said.
Several areas like Ramayana Circuit, Brij Circuit, Mahabharata Circuit, Shaktipeeth Circuit, Spiritual Circuit, Jain Circuit, Buddhist Circuit in the state have been identified for up-gradation on the chief minister's instructions, according to the statement.
