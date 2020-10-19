Need to conserve folk arts, promote artistes: Rajasthan governor

Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday said everyone should participate in the conservation of folk arts and promotion of folk artists.

In a review meeting of the West Zone Cultural Centre, the governor said changes should be made in the committees of the centre and participation of all should be ensured.

The online meeting was attended by representatives from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Daman and Diu, and Dadra Nagar Haveli.

The governor took note of suggestions of artistes, committee members, officials associated with the cultural centre. He said works should be done in coordination at all levels for conservation and development of tribal and rural arts.

Mishra said efforts should also be made to financially empower artistes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said efforts should be made to bring the north-eastern states closer to their member states in "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat", a symbol of the unity and integrity of India, a release said.

He said there is a need to work to bring the extinct local folk arts and tribal arts with the mainstream.

