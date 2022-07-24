UP CM Yogi focuses on developing Bundelkhand as tourist destination

-
ALSO READ
UP govt to develop 'Mahabharata Circuit' to boost historical tourism
UP: PM Modi to inaugurate 296-km-long Bundelkhand expressway on July 16
UP polls: Mega projects, caste equations to decide battle for Bundelkhand
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 296 km-long Bundelkhand Expressway in UP
Yogi Adityanath discusses strategy for Rajya Sabha in BJP working committee
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the state tourism department to develop the historic forts of Bundelkhand as tourism hotspots to promote tourism in the region.
The state government has already identified the forts which will be renovated as tourist centres.
According to a government spokesman, the historic Kalinjar fort in Banda district, spread into 542 hectares, will be developed as a major tourist attraction.
With the help of private partners, various activities will be launched in this fort to attract tourists.
A light and sound show, camping, trekking, rock climbing and other such events will be introduced to attract tourists.
The government has also decided to renovate Tahrauli fort, Digara fort, Chirgaon fort, Lohagarh fort, Champat Rai Palace and Raghunath Rao palace in Bundelkhand.
The makeover for the forts will be done on public private partnership model.
The state government will support the private sector in executing the project.
The famous Jhansi fort is already a tourist attraction in the region where a large number of tourists arrive every month.
The Chief Minister said that the Bundelkhand region should be developed and promoted as a tourist destination.
The region is already moving up on infrastructural development with the construction of the Bundelkhand Expressway and the upcoming defence corridor project.
The Yogi Adityanath government has also resolved the water issues in the region to a great extent, the spokesman said.
--IANS
amita/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU