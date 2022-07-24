UP CM Yogi focuses on developing Bundelkhand as tourist destination

Chief Minister has directed the state department to develop the historic forts of as hotspots to promote in the region.

The state government has already identified the forts which will be renovated as tourist centres.

According to a government spokesman, the historic Kalinjar fort in Banda district, spread into 542 hectares, will be developed as a major tourist attraction.

With the help of private partners, various activities will be launched in this fort to attract tourists.

A light and sound show, camping, trekking, rock climbing and other such events will be introduced to attract tourists.

The government has also decided to renovate Tahrauli fort, Digara fort, Chirgaon fort, Lohagarh fort, Champat Rai Palace and Raghunath Rao palace in .

The makeover for the forts will be done on public private partnership model.

The state government will support the private sector in executing the project.

The famous Jhansi fort is already a tourist attraction in the region where a large number of tourists arrive every month.

The Chief Minister said that the region should be developed and promoted as a tourist destination.

The region is already moving up on infrastructural development with the construction of the Bundelkhand Expressway and the upcoming defence corridor project.

The government has also resolved the water issues in the region to a great extent, the spokesman said.

