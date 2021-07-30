UP coronavirus update: 42 new Covid-19 infections, 4 more deaths

-
ALSO READ
Casualty count: India's Covid deaths cross 400,000 mark, shows data
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine linked with fewer asymptomatic infections: Study
Delhi, Maharashtra, 8 other states show steep rise in daily Covid-19 cases
Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh attack govt over fuel price hike
10 killed after truck falls into gorge in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah
-
Forty two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, pushing the tally to 17,08,410 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 22,756 with four more fatalities, a health bulletin said.
Two deaths were reported from Allahabad, and one each from Amethi and Ayodhyda, it said.
In the last 24 hours, 42 fresh cases were reported in the state while 91 people were discharged after they recovered, it said.
The total recoveries have reached 16,84,925, it said, adding the number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 729.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU