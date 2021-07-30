UP coronavirus update: 42 new Covid-19 infections, 4 more deaths

Forty two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, pushing the tally to 17,08,410 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 22,756 with four more fatalities, a health bulletin said.

Two deaths were reported from Allahabad, and one each from Amethi and Ayodhyda, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 42 fresh cases were reported in the state while 91 people were discharged after they recovered, it said.

The total recoveries have reached 16,84,925, it said, adding the number of active cases in stands at 729.

