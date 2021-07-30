Maharashtra coronavirus update: 6,600 new Covid-19 cases, 231 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra SSC result 2021 out on mahresult.nic.in; result site crashes
Vaccination 2.0 gets off to a slow start in Mumbai due to tech issues
Govt's free vaccination policy in effect from today: All you need to know
Maharashtra board exam 2021 dates announced: Know full SSC, HSC timetable
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
-
Maharashtra reported 6,600 new coronavirus cases and 231 fatalities on Friday while 7,431 patients were discharged from hospitals, a health official said.
The caseload in the state rose to 62,96,756 and death toll reached 1,32,566. The tally of recovered patients rose to 60,83,319. The number of active cases decreased to 77,494 from 78,562 the day before. There are 4,79,553 people in home quarantine and 3,289 in institutional quarantine. Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 96.61 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.01 per cent. The number of coronavirus tests conducted so far climbed to 4,75,59,938 with 2,00,924 samples tested since Thursday evening. Significantly, Bhandara and Nandurbar districts along with Jalgaon and Bhiwandi municipal corporations did not report any new coronavirus infection. Of the eight regions of Maharashtra, Pune region reported the highest 2,327 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 1,852 cases in Kolhapur region. As many as 1,007 new cases were reported in Mumbai region, 952 in Nashik region, 276 in Latur, 104 in Akola, 48 in Aurangabad and 34 in Nagpur region. Of 231 deaths recorded during the day, the highest 71 fatalities were reported in Kolhapur region, followed by 67 and 37 deaths in Pune and Mumbai regions, respectively. The Aurangabad region reported 30 fatalities, Nashik region 18, Latur and Akola three each and Nagpur region reported two fatalities. State capital Mumbai witnessed 322 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, while Pune city reported 247 new cases and three fatalities. Pune district has the highest 16,001 active cases. Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 62,96,756, New cases- 6,600, Total deaths 1,32,566, New deaths: 231, Total recoveries 60,83,319, Active cases 77,494, New tests 2,00,924.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU