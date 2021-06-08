UP govt announces relaxations in Covid curfew as active cases dip below 600

-
With active COVID-19 cases below the 600-mark in all 75 districts of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to give relaxations in the coronavirus curfew.
"There will be relaxation in coronavirus curfew in all the districts of the state from Wednesday onwards, from 7 am to 7 pm, for five days as the active Covid cases have come below 600," an official spokesman said.
The night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am and weekend curfew (for entire day) will, however, continue in all the districts, he said.
In a high-level meeting convened through virtual medium on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the COVID-19 situation and decided to give the relaxations in the Covid curfew.
The spokesman said in view of the decreasing infection rate, a standard of 600 active cases was set for having coronavirus curfew effective in the districts.
"Only 797 new cases were reported in the state in the past 24 hours. Now, there are 14,000 active cases in the state," he said.
"On Monday, 2.85 lakh Covid tests were done. The positivity rate of the state is 0.2 per cent, while the recovery rate has gone up to 97.9 per cent," he added.
