UP govt eases Covid restrictions; allows weddings, events in open spaces

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday eased COVID-19 restrictions amid a dip in the number of cases in the state and permitted wedding ceremonies and other events to be held in open spaces.
However, the number of people allowed to attend the ceremony will depend on the area, stated the Uttar Pradesh Home Department.
"The Uttar Pradesh government has given permission for wedding ceremonies and other events in open places, according to the area. Along with this, compliance with COVID-19 protocol and setting up of COVID-19 help desk at the entrance will be mandatory," said the State Home Department in a tweet from its official Twitter handle today.
Earlier, the UP government had capped the number of attendees at 50, which was further relaxed to 100 people on September 19. As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline in the state, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to allow the events and marriage ceremonies to take place in the open.
Besides, all the COVID-19 protocols will have to be followed and the installation of a COVID help desk is mandatory at the entry gate.
UP is the first state to innoculate 10 crore people. More than 50 per cent of the eligible population has been inoculated with at least a single dose of the vaccine.
