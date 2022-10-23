JUST IN
Business Standard

UP govt to attach properties worth Rs 7.5 cr of gangster Mukhtar Ansari

The district administration here has issued orders to attach three plots of land worth Rs 7.5 crore of gangster Mukhtar Ansari

Topics
Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Mau(UP) 

Mukhtar Ansari
Mukhtar Ansari

The district administration here has issued orders to attach three plots of land worth Rs 7.5 crore of gangster Mukhtar Ansari.

Additional Superintendent of police (ASP) Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi said, "Gangster Mukhtar Ansari had bought three plots of land in the name of her mother using money earned from criminal activities."

"The district administration issued orders for the attaching the plots under the provisions of Gangster Act on Saturday. The attachment will be done soon," he added.

Mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari is currently lodged in Banda jail of Uttar Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, October 23 2022. 06:40 IST

