UP govt to attach properties worth Rs 7.5 cr of gangster Mukhtar Ansari

-
ALSO READ
Allahabad HC rejects gangster Mukhtar Ansari's bail plea in ambulance case
Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari
ED raids places linked to BSP MP Mukhtar Ansari, his brother in Delhi, UP
Lucknow Bench sentences Mukhtar Ansari five-year jail in Gangster Act case
ED attaches 7 properties of gangster-turned-politician Ansari in PMLA case
-
The district administration here has issued orders to attach three plots of land worth Rs 7.5 crore of gangster Mukhtar Ansari.
Additional Superintendent of police (ASP) Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi said, "Gangster Mukhtar Ansari had bought three plots of land in the name of her mother using money earned from criminal activities."
"The district administration issued orders for the attaching the plots under the provisions of Gangster Act on Saturday. The attachment will be done soon," he added.
Mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari is currently lodged in Banda jail of Uttar Pradesh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, October 23 2022. 06:40 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU