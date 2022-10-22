JUST IN
Business Standard

Going to Delhi, wait and watch whether cabinet expansion or rejig: Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said he will soon be travelling to New Delhi to meet BJP central leadership to discuss the cabinet exercise

Topics
Karnataka | Bharatiya Janata Party | Basavaraj Somappa Bommai

Press Trust of India  |  Chitradurga (KTK) 

Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he will soon be travelling to New Delhi to meet BJP central leadership to discuss the cabinet exercise, but maintained suspense on whether it will be expansion or reshuffle of the Ministry.

He said the BJP high command will finally decide on who has to be inducted into the cabinet.

"I will soon be going to Delhi (to discuss cabinet expansion)," Bommai told reporters in response to a question.

To a question whether opportunity will be given to seniors from the district, which has been subjected to "step motherly" treatment, he said, "it is not step motherly treatment, due to political situation, representation could not be given (to Chitradurga), will try to give representation."

Asked whether leaders who had resigned from the Ministry following certain allegations (like K S Eshwarappa, Ramesh Jarkiholi) will be inducted into the Ministry as some of them have reportedly met party leaders, the Chief Minister said, "I can't respond to guess questions... all aspirants make attempts, but finally it is the high command which decides."

Responding to a question whether it will be expansion or reshuffle of the cabinet, he merely said, "wait and watch."

Earlier, Bommai on Tuesday had said that he will be travelling to New Delhi this week to discuss with the party leadership on the cabinet exercise.

The CM has been under intense pressure for some time now, over expansion and rejig of Cabinet not taking place, to make way for the fresh faces, ahead of assembly elections next year.

Though there were reports of Cabinet expansion by filling in six vacant posts or some kind of a rejig by dropping a few and inducting equal number of new faces, also talks that- Gujarat like complete top to bottom overhaul of the state ministry- may take place, nothing has happened so far, and many aspirants feel it is "too late now" with polls fast approaching.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 14:27 IST

