UP CM orders suspension of five PWD officials over irregularities

-
ALSO READ
How's the 'prasad', Jitin Prasada asks Sibal in payback as leader quits
Stay at guesthouses, not hotels: UP CM Adityanath tells ministers
High Court convicts 3 PWD officers and a cop for damaging 80 trees in Delhi
Yogi govt to set up stadiums, open gyms in 100 gram panchayats across UP
UP govt to develop 'Mahabharata Circuit' to boost historical tourism
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the suspension of five PWD officials, soon after the removal of department minister Jitin Prasada's OSD following allegations of the non-compliance of the transfer policy and irregularities.
Those suspended included Manoj Kumar Gupta, Engineer-in-Chief (Development) and the head of the department, according to a statement.
The other officials are Engineer-in-chief (Project and Planning) Rakesh Kumar Saxena, Senior Staff Officer Shailendra Kumar Yadav, Administrative Officer Pankaj Dixit and Principal Assistant Sanjay Kumar Chaurasia.
A disciplinary inquiry has been instituted against them, the statement said.
The action came soon after a controversy erupted over the non-compliance of the transfer policy and irregularities, which had led to the removal of Jitin Prasada's OSD Anil Kumar Pandey on July 18.
Adityanath had constituted a high-level inquiry committee headed by Agriculture Production Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh after serious irregularities in transfers came to the fore in the Public Works Department.
The committee had submitted its report on July 16 and based on its findings, the chief minister ordered the suspension of the officers with immediate effect.
A senior official said the minister's OSD was relieved of his duties following complaints against him. Pandey is being sent back to the central government and a probe has been recommended against him, the official added.
According to department officials, more than 150 transfers were made in the department and they seem to be "arbitrary". Some engineers have been given two postings while in some cases more than one official has been posted on one post.
Minister Jitin Prasada did not pick his phone on Wednesday when he was called for his reaction on the issue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU