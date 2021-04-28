UP records highest single-day rise of 266 Covid deaths, 29,824 new cases

-
Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 266 more people succumbing to disease, while 29,824 new cases pushed the tally to 11,82,848.
The death toll in the state now stands at 11,943.
A total of 35,903 COVID-19 patients were discharged after recovery in the past 24 hours.
Of the 266 fresh deaths, Allahabad recorded 21 deaths, followed by 15 in Hardoi, 14 in Varanasi, 13 each in Lucknow and Kanpur, 12 each in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, 11 in Gorakhpur and 10 in Agra, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement here.
Of the new cases, Lucknow reported 3,759 cases, followed by 1,909 in Varanasi, 1,650 in Kanpur, 1,355 in Meerut, 1,261 in Allahabad, 1,076 in Agra, 1,045 in Gorakhpur and 1,041 in Bareilly.
A total of 8,70,864 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovery so far.
The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,00,041, the statement said.
In the past 24 hours, more than 1.86 lakh samples in the state have been tested for COVID-19, taking the total samples tested so far to 4.03 crore.
