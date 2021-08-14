US' CDC endorses Covid-19 booster jabs for immunocompromised people

-
ALSO READ
Immunotherapy after bladder cancer surgery may reduce recurrence: Study
No bigger reason for quitting tobacco than current health crisis: RGCIRC
India spent Rs 2,386 cr in 2020 on oral cancer treatment: Study
No evidence that Covid-19 vaccine booster a must, says US CDC
Long-lasting coronavirus symptoms rare in children: Lancet study
-
US' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed the use of an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine for people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems after an initial two-dose vaccine series.
In a statement, CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky said it is an "important step" in ensuring everyone, including those most vulnerable to COVID-19, can get as much protection as possible from COVID-19 vaccination.
While people who are immunocompromised makeup about 3 per cent of the U.S. adult population, they are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because they are more at risk of serious, prolonged illness.
"Emerging data suggest some people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems do not always build the same level of immunity compared to people who are not immunocompromised," the statement read.
Included in CDC's recommendation are people with a range of conditions, such as recipients of organ or stem cell transplants, people with advanced or untreated HIV infection, active recipients of treatment for cancer, people who are taking some medications that weaken the immune system, and others.
On Thursday, the FDA said that the agency was unable to extend the authorization for an additional dose to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to insufficient data. Representatives of both agencies said they are "actively engaged" to determine the best course of action for recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Earlier this month, the United States rejected an appeal from the World Health Organization for a moratorium on booster shots to help ease the drastic inequity in dose distribution between rich and poor nations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU