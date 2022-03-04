Covid: US FDA declines emergency use nod for Covaxin for 2-18 age group

-
Ocugen Inc said on Friday US regulators have declined to issue an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by its Indian partner Bharat Biotech, for use in individuals aged 2 to 18 years.
Shares of Ocugen slumped 30% premarket on the news.
Ocugen said it intends to continue working with the US Food and Drug Administration to evaluate the process for getting an EUA for pediatric use of Covaxin.
Ocugen had entered into a deal with vaccine maker Bharat Biotech in late 2020, under which it would develop, supply, and commercialize Covaxin for the U.S. market. Covaxin, which is not cleared for any age group in the United States, is one of the two most widely used COVID vaccines in India and also has an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization.
