US issues record 82,000 student visas to Indians between May and June

US diplomatic missions in India issued a record-breaking 82,000 student visas between May and June 2022 – more than to any other country in the world.

Last year, US missions in India (that includes the embassy and its consulates) had issued 62,000 student visas.

In a statement, the US embassy in New Delhi said that it prioritised the processing of student visa applications to ensure that make it to their study programmes in time.

Charge d’Affaires Patricia Lacina hailed this achievement of the US Mission in India and said, “We are happy to see so many were able to receive visas and reach their universities after the delays caused in previous years by the Covid-19 pandemic. We issued over 82,000 student visas this summer alone, more than in any previous year. This shows that the remains for most Indian families the most sought-after country for higher education.”

comprise nearly 20 per cent of all international students studying in the United States, with the Open Doors report in 2021 showing there were 167,582 students from India in the 2020-2021 academic year, the embassy said.

In June, a PTI report said the US embassy had opened 100,000 appointments for student visas. However, due to limited slots and surge in demand, many students had to travel to other cities and other centres for early visa appointments. Some Delhi-based students flew to Kolkata or Chennai for visa appointments so as not to miss their university joining dates.

UK visa: India students outnumber China

Not just the US, even the United Kingdom has seen a rush of after two years of the pandemic.

Last month, the British High Commission in New Delhi said that nearly 118,000 received student visas in the year ending June – an increase of 89 per cent over the previous year. “India has now overtaken China as the largest nationality being issued sponsored study visas in the UK,” it said.

The High Commission has also made available priority and super-priority visas that promise processing in five days or less to students.