US scientists find possible therapeutic treatment for coronavirus

The study, published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, has found that small molecule protease inhibitors show potency against human coronaviruses

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

These coronavirus 3C-like proteases are strong therapeutic targets because they play vital roles in coronavirus replication

Scientists in the US have found a potential therapeutic treatment for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, and other coronaviruses.

Pathogenic coronaviruses are a major threat to global public health, as shown by the SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and the newly emerged SARS-CoV-2.

The study, published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, has found that small molecule protease inhibitors show potency against human coronaviruses.

These coronavirus 3C-like proteases, known as 3CLpro, are strong therapeutic targets because they play vital roles in coronavirus replication, the researchers said.

"Vaccine developments and treatments are the biggest targets in Covid-19 research, and treatment is really key," said Kyeong-Ok Chang, a professor at Kansas State University in the US.

"This paper describes protease inhibitors targeting coronavirus 3CLpro, which is a well-known therapeutic target," Chang said.

The study demonstrates that this series of optimised coronavirus 3CLpro inhibitors blocked replication of the human coronaviruses MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 in cultured cells and in a mouse model for MERS, the researchers said.

These findings suggest that this series of compounds should be investigated further as a potential therapeutic for human coronavirus infection, they said.
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 16:40 IST

