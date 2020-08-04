US scientists find possible therapeutic treatment for coronavirus

in the US have found a potential therapeutic treatment for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, and other coronaviruses.

Pathogenic coronaviruses are a major threat to global public health, as shown by the SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and the newly emerged SARS-CoV-2.

The study, published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, has found that small molecule protease inhibitors show potency against human coronaviruses.

These 3C-like proteases, known as 3CLpro, are strong therapeutic targets because they play vital roles in replication, the researchers said.

"Vaccine developments and treatments are the biggest targets in research, and treatment is really key," said Kyeong-Ok Chang, a professor at Kansas State University in the US.

"This paper describes protease inhibitors targeting 3CLpro, which is a well-known therapeutic target," Chang said.

The study demonstrates that this series of optimised coronavirus 3CLpro inhibitors blocked replication of the human coronaviruses MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 in cultured cells and in a mouse model for MERS, the researchers said.

These findings suggest that this series of compounds should be investigated further as a potential therapeutic for human coronavirus infection, they said.