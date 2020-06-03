US to probe India's digital tax; New Delhi says tax non discriminatory

The US Trade Representative (USTR) office has launched probe against India for imposing a 2 per cent on e-commerce players, as part of its Section 301 investigation to determine if the levy ‘unfairly targeted’ including Amazon, Google and Facebook.

will strongly oppose the move arguing that that its measures fall within its sovereign rights and are in no way designed to discriminate against



“The equalization levy imposed by India does not violate World Trade Organization rules and we are well within our right to impose The policy is quite broad and in no way discriminates against US should rather focus on arriving at a consensus solution to tax digital companies at the ongoing discussions under the OECD Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) framework,” a government official said.



Besides India, the USTR’S office has also launched the Section 301 investigation against 9 others, including Austria, Brazil, Indonesia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Czech Republic, UK and the EU, for levying or planning to impose digital services taxes discriminating against US companies.



India had, through an amendment in the 2020-21, imposed a 2 per cent digital tax on trade and services by non-resident e-commerce operators with a turnover of over Rs 2 crore, expanding the scope of equalization levy, which till last year only applied to digital advertising services. The levy came into effect from April 1. The ecommerce operators are obligated to pay the tax at the end of each quarter.



The move had drawn strong reactions from American e-commerce players including Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, who had written against the move to the USTR in March complaining that it was a highly discriminatory tax on foreign companies.



“India has a strong case here. There has to be some evidence to say that the tax that you are imposing will affect primarily US multinationals. The levy is very broad in scope and equally applies to all e-commerce players, be it Chinese, Swedish, or American. It was in no way designed to target American ecommerce companies, but simply to tax income accruing to foreign from India,” said another official.





Ecommerce companies that fall under equalization levy's scope include Adobe, Uber, Udemy, Zoom.us, Expedia, Alibaba, IKEA, LinkedIn, Spotify, eBay, etc.



Section 301 of the US Trade Act empowers USTR to investigate a trading partner's policy action, which may be deemed unfair, or discriminatory, and negatively affects US companies.



India has in the past taken a stand that Section 301 is a unilateral measure and the government does not agree to be party to any such investigation. The US investigation will initially focus on whether, digital services taxes discriminate against US companies, are retroactive, and reflect unreasonable tax policy. Public comments are invited till July 15.



"President Trump is concerned that many of our trading partners are adopting tax schemes designed to unfairly target our companies…We are prepared to take all appropriate action to defend our businesses and workers against any such discrimination," said USTR Robert Lighthizer in a statement.



Akhilesh Ranjan, former CBDT member and chief negotiator at OECD BEPS said that India was not alone and several jurisdictions, apart from France, had implemented digital tax or were planning to implement it as the US had gone back on its proposal at the OECD BEPS to tax digital economy. “It is the US, which in December, decided to go back on its proposal and said that we cannot depart from the arms length principle and cant agree to redefine nexus. The US is not fully participating in the discussions, so there is a reaction everywhere. It will be interesting to see how strongly can the US pursue this matter with nine different jurisdictions,” said Ranjan. He added that India had a strong case as it could say that it was not targeting US companies but all digital companies and this did not amount to discrimination.



“India should not react. If only it is discussed at a formal forum like WTO that India needs to react,” said Ranjan.



Sandeep Jhunjhunwala , Partner, Nangia Andersen LLP said that the current investigation had invited public comments and would primarily deal with issues like unreasonableness of tax policies, diverging provisions from US tax laws, extra-territorial rights and whether the digital tax mechanism was being used to penalise technology giants for their atypical success graph or for being crisis-proof in current times. “India is racing towards becoming a digital giant, and one needs to wait to see if the details of this new levy would be negotiated to avoid any hurdles in its implementation,” he said.



Amit Maheshwari, Tax Partner, AKM Global said that the Indian tax, which was the subject matter of this investigation, was rushed in the recent Finance Act and made into law wef April 1, 2020 without any consultation and gave very less time for the industry to prepare. “Several countries in the world including India are adopting unilateral measures in the absence of a multilateral consensus spearheaded by OECD. We don’t foresee global consensus happening anytime soon. US tech companies which have been phenomenally successful globally are facing the brunt of these unilateral measures and therefore this investigation,” he said.



"One has to be keep in mind that typically in cases when the goods are services are supplied to the resident, typically the non-residents have been able to pass on the burden to the Indian consumers and therefore indirectly the tax has been borne by the Indian consumers," added Maheshwari.