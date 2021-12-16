Uttar Pradesh govt raises DA for govt staff from 28% to 31%

The government has hiked (DA) for state government employees from 28 per cent to 31 per cent.

" Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been decided to increase of all state employees from 28 per cent to 31 per cent," tweeted Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The decision would be implemented retrospectively from July 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)