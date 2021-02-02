Uttar Pradesh govt transfers senior officers in late night reshuffle

-
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh emerges fifth largest exporter during Covid-19 pandemic
Uttar Pradesh govt claims decline in cases of communicable diseases
Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh govt in favour of holding NEET, JEE
AAP MLA Somnath Bharti gets bail in one case, hearing on another tomorrow
UP govt suspends IPS officer for Kanpur encounter, links with Vikas Dubey
-
In a late night administrative reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday transferred Additional Chief Secretary, Power Department, Arvind Kumar and few other senior officers.
Kumar has now been posted in the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department, an official spokesman said here.
Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Finance, Sanjiv Kumar Mittal has been sent to the State Tax department in the same capacity, while ACS Vocational Education S Radha Mohan shifted to Finance in his place, he said.
ACS Medical Education Rajnish Dubey has been made ACS Urban Development department.
Principal Secretary Medical Health, Alok Kumar has been sent to Medical Education in the same capacity, and Principal Secretary Power, M Devraj made Chairman and MD of UP Power Corporation Limited.
Chief Secretary R K Tiwari has been given the additional charge of Infrastructure and Industrial Development commissioner, the spokesman added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU