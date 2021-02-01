Delhi records single-day rise of 121 Covid-19 cases; death toll now 10,856

-
The national capital reported 121 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday and a positivity rate of 0.28 per cent, authorities said.
With three more people succumbing to the disease, the death toll mounted to 10,856. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported so far in Delhi has climbed to 6,35,217.
These cases came out of 43,712 tests, including 29,730 RT-PCR and 14,342 rapid antigen ones, conducted the previous day for detection of COVID-19, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.
The tally of active cases has dropped to 12,265 from 1,361 on Sunday, the bulletin stated, adding that 6,23,096 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.
According to the bulletin, 5,682 beds out of the total 6,306 in the city's COVID-19 hospitals are vacant. The number of people in home isolation dropped to 504 from 548 on Sunday.
