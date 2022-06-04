Uttarakhand CM Dhami holds roadshow in Dehradun after bypoll victory

-
A day after winning the Champawat by-election with a record margin, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday held a roadshow here and was accorded a grand reception at the BJP office.
Addressing party workers, Dhami credited their hard work for his victory and thanked the people of Champawat for giving him a huge mandate.
"I am indebted to the people of Champawat for giving me 94 per cent of their votes, but a big victory like this also doubles my responsibilities towards the state," he said.
Dhami recorded a landslide victory in Champawat on Friday, defeating Congress' Nirmala Gahtori by more than 55,000 votes. Gahtori even lost her deposit.
"Now that the election business is over, we should all collectively work towards the goal of making Uttarakhand a leading state by 2025 as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.
State BJP president Madan Kaushik, former chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, his cabinet colleagues Subodh Uniyal and Ganesh Joshi, Rajya Sabha MPs Naresh Bansal and Kalpana Saini congratulated Dhami and shared the dais with him at his reception at the party office.
Kaushik, Joshi and Dehradun Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama accompanied the chief minister as he held the roadshow from the Parade Ground to the state party office at Balbir road.
