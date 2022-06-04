Heatwave in northwestern and central India after brief respite: IMD

-
ALSO READ
Heatwave may subside over Delhi, Northwest India from today, say IMD
Heat wave conditions to continue in northwest, west, central India: IMD
Mercury dips in north India, heatwave conditions likely to ease: IMD
IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi as heatwave may return on Wednesday
TMS Ep162: ONDC, GAGAN navigation system, markets, heatwave
-
After a brief respite, northwestern and central parts of the country were back in the grip of a heatwave, with temperatures settling above 44 degrees Celsius across several towns and cities, officials said on Saturday.
The weather office said heatwave conditions were likely to prevail for the next two to three days over Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, south Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh.
"Strong surface winds with speed of 30-40 kmph were very likely over Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh on June 4-5," the India Meteorological Department said.
On Friday, Chandrapur in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius, while at least 40 cities and towns across the northwest and central parts of the country reported maximum temperature of 44 degrees and above.
The weather office said that the maximum temperature was expected to rise by two degrees Celsius over most parts of northwest and central India.
Temperatures have remained on the higher side in parts of northwest and central India due to absence of thunderstorms induced by western disturbance or extra-tropical weather systems during the pre-monsoon months of March-May.
Northwest India experienced the season's first thunderstorm on May 24, which brought down the mercury across the region.
Meanwhile, the weather office has forecast increase in rainfall activity over southern peninsula from June 7 onwards.
It has also forecast rains in northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU