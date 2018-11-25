Uttarakhand CM wants Ram temple, says law can settle Ayodhya dispute

Making a strong pitch for a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Trivendra Singh said Sunday the whole world looks upon the holy city as the birthplace of lord Ram.

Addressing a press conference here, said the dispute with regard to the temple in is only over land which the government can resolve by framing a law in accordance with the Constitution.

"When everyone is in agreement (over a Ram temple in Ayodhya) how can I disagree," the said in reply to a question on saints and seers gathering in

Noting that it was only natural for saints to congregate in Ayodhya, said, "If saints don't assemble in Ayodhya, where would they, in Kaaba?"



"A Ram temple should be built in only as the whole world looks upon it as the birthplace of lord Ram," Rawat said.

On a question regarding former objecting to the state cabinet's decision to name Dehradun's Jollygrant airport after late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the chief minister said he was not aware of any other proposed name for the facility during tenure of the

Rawat said the state cabinet has cleared a proposal to name the airport after the former and forwarded it to the Centre for its approval.

has objected to the cabinet nod for naming the airport after Vajpayee contending that he had proposed to christen it after during his chief ministership.