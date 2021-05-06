Uttarakhand allots Rs 100 Cr for Covid vaccination of people aged 18-44

-
Rs 100 crores have been allotted from the Uttarakhand's Chief Minister's relief fund for COVID-19 vaccination of citizens between18-44 years of age in the state, Additional Secretary to the state government Arunendra Singh Chauhan has informed.
Chauhan wrote a letter to the new Director-General of Medical Health and Family Welfare and informed about the allotted fund for the vaccination.
Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Panwar and Health Secretary Amit Negi held a press conference on Wednesday and informed about the efforts being made by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection in Uttarakhand.
The Health Secretary said that more than 7,000 infected persons have been found in the state in the last 24 hours, in view of which the health department has been put on alert mode and it has been said to make reasonable efforts to prevent infection.
According to Negi, there is no shortage of oxygen in the state and all the private and government hospitals have been informed that whenever the hospitals are about to run out of oxygen, they will inform the concerned Chief Medical Officer 24 hours in advance so that with immediate effect oxygen can be transported.
According to the Health Secretary, the central government has given three lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses for people above 45 years of age in the state, and very soon the vaccination drive for beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 will start in Uttarakhand.
