Uttarakhand govt tightens precautionary measures amid rising COVID cases

The Uttarakhand government has been following all COVID-related guidelines amid rising cases in the state, the official informed on Thursday.
Speaking to ANI, Uttarakhand Health Secretary in charge and Director of the National Health Mission Dr R Rajesh Kumar said "The guidelines of the government regarding COVID infections are in place. The government is ensuring that all the precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing also take place."
The Health Secretary also said that the instruction will be given further if the covid cases increase further.
As far as taking dengue cases, it is also a matter of concern for the state. Adding that Kumar said this year, the dengue cases can be more prevalent here.
"We are already in contact with all the concerned departments and instructions have been given to follow all the measures," Kumar said.
While responding to the Kanwar Yatra, the health secretary said three districts of the state Dehradun, Haridwar and Pauri are sensitive but full arrangements for the medical camp have been made.
"One of these, Haridwar is the most sensitive district, however, I myself visited the areas and checked all the measurements there," he added.
