Biological E to invest Rs 1,800 cr to augment vaccine capacity, R&D

: Vaccine maker Biological E on Thursday announced its expansion plans for investment of over Rs 1,800 crore, which will generate employment of more than 2500 people in their
three facilities in Genome Valley here.
According to a press release issued by the state government, the expansion is primarily targeted to ramp up the manufacturing of vaccines along with generic Injectables and R&D.
The announcement was made after IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao's meeting with leadership of Biological E Mahima Datla, Managing Director.
Rama Rao said, I'm delighted to announce the expansion plans of Biological E in Genome Valley. Hyderabad is already known as the vaccine Capital of the World and this expansion further accelerates our strength to serve the world with live saving vaccines.
The investment from Biological E will enhance the capacity by five billion doses increasing the cumulative capacity to about 14 billion doses each year.
Mahima Datla, Managing Director of Biological E has said, I'm thankful to the government of Telangana, the vision of Honourable Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Honourable Minister K T Rama Rao for spearheading and continuing to facilitate in a way that enables us to take quick decisions to expand even during the pandemic times.
Currently, BE has four strategic business units- Branded Formulations, Specialty Generic Injectables, Synthetic Biology and Vaccines and Biologics in Telangana with six manufacturing facilities and creating direct employment for more than 5,000 people.
