Uttarakhand logs highest one-day jump with 950 new Covid-19 cases

on Saturday recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 950 people testing positive for the infection, according to a state health department bulletin.

The state also reported its highest number of fatalities in a day after 18 people, who tested psoitive for the disease, died on Saturday, it said.

The COVID-19 tally in now stands at 23,961 while the death toll is 330, the bulletin said.

Seven deaths were reported from the Doon Medical College, Dehradun, six fromAIIMS, Rishikesh and fivefrom the Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani, it said.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of infections with 226 cases, US Nagar (175), Haridwar (133), Nainital (113), Pauri (71), Uttarkashi (69), Tehri (55), Almora (32), Chamoli (30), Rudraprayag (17), Champawat (14), Pitgoragarh (8) and Bageshwar (7), the bulletin said.

It said 15,982 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state, 74 have migrated out of the state and 330 have died, it said.

There are 7,575 active cases in the state.

